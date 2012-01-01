Diane Abbott becomes shadow home secretary as part of a Labour front bench reshuffle but critics say it has failed to unify the party.

Images of the historic day when millions of people across the UK voted in a referendum on whether the UK should remain in or leave the EU.

The vote in England exposes huge differences between the levels of support for the Remain and Leave campaigns in London and the rest of the country.

Norway, Switzerland, Canada or Singapore? What approach should the UK take to trade deals with the EU and others, once it leaves the European bloc?

As the EU referendum count turned decisively towards Leave, the online conversation in Scotland immediately turned to the possibility of another vote on independence.

How did the Leave camp clinch victory in the referendum on the UK's membership of the EU after what was a very closely fought contest?

A string of members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet have quit and Hilary Benn has been sacked. Who has gone and who remains? Here's a quick guide.

A profile of Jeremy Corbyn - the radical left wing MP who has now seen off a challenge to his leadership of the Labour Party.

Theresa May is forming her government after becoming prime minister. Who is in - and out - of her first cabinet?

Patients attending A&E units with less serious problems may no longer be guaranteed to be seen in four hours, the health secretary has suggested.

Martin McGuinness says there will be "no return to the status quo" as he quits as Northern Ireland's deputy first minister over the handling of a botched heating scheme.

From the environment to subsidies, trade tariffs to animal welfare, farming has the most to lose - and gain - from Brexit.

A look at how Conservative leaders have attempted to define what society should, and should not, be.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives says she wants the UK to have the "largest amount of access" to the single market after Brexit.

The UK government is no longer the biggest stakeholder in Lloyds Banking Group, after it cut its stake to less than 6%.

Pledges to help schools and companies deal with the "injustice" of mental illness are announced by the prime minister.