Diane Abbott becomes shadow home secretary as part of a Labour front bench reshuffle but critics say it has failed to unify the party.

Images of the historic day when millions of people across the UK voted in a referendum on whether the UK should remain in or leave the EU.

The vote in England exposes huge differences between the levels of support for the Remain and Leave campaigns in London and the rest of the country.

Norway, Switzerland, Canada or Singapore? What approach should the UK take to trade deals with the EU and others, once it leaves the European bloc?

As the EU referendum count turned decisively towards Leave, the online conversation in Scotland immediately turned to the possibility of another vote on independence.

How did the Leave camp clinch victory in the referendum on the UK's membership of the EU after what was a very closely fought contest?

A string of members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet have quit and Hilary Benn has been sacked. Who has gone and who remains? Here's a quick guide.

A profile of Jeremy Corbyn - the radical left wing MP who has now seen off a challenge to his leadership of the Labour Party.

Theresa May is forming her government after becoming prime minister. Who is in - and out - of her first cabinet?

MPs argued for and against, then voted, by a majority of 384, to allow Theresa May to get Brexit negotiations under way.

The government will unveil a new housing strategy on Tuesday, with an emphasis on helping people who rent their homes.

The Prime Minister Theresa May has promised she will kick off Brexit negotiations with the EU by the end of March and after months of shadow-boxing the real haggling will begin.

Why is Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the Article 50 bill - when many of them oppose Brexit?

The Scottish budget is voted through the first stage at Holyrood after a deal between the SNP and Greens.

More UK airports will have connecting flights to Heathrow if a new runway is built, the government says.

The Bank of England keeps rates on hold and makes another big rise in its growth forecast for this year.

See if your MP voted to get the Brexit process started, or whether they voted against.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell says a second independence referendum is possible but it should not happen as it would be "seriously unpleasant".